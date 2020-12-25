First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.82 Per Share

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.821 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

FAAR stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

