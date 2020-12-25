First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:FTHI)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,700. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

