First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FCA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.90. 6,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $28.95.

