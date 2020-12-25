First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of FDTS opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

