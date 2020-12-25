First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FEMB opened at $38.12 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50.

