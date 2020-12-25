First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$60.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.