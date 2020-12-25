First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.478 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FEP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 62,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,394. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

