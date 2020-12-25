First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

FTAG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

