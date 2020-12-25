First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
FTAG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $26.06.
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
