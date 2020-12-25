First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.269 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NXTG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. 17,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.04. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.57.

