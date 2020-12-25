First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.40 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37.

