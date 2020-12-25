First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 15,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

