First Trust Managed Municipal ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

