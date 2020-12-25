First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.35 and last traded at $67.52. 29,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

