First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:RNMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

