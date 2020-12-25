First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 31st

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FNK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

