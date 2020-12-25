First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.309 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of FAB opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.