First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

