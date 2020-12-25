First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $28.35.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.