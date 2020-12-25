First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.04. Approximately 24,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 9,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
