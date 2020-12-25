First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s share price rose 1.2% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $80.21 and last traded at $80.04. Approximately 24,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 9,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 530.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

