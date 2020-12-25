First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 526,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,246. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71.

