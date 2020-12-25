First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ opened at $50.68 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

