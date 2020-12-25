First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CARZ) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.68. Approximately 4,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

