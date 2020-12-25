First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 2,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,122. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12.

