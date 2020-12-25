First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $39.74.

