First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:RFEM)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 1,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.14.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.