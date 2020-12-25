First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.612 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89.

