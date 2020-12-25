First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.148 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.35. 4,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,314. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.