First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TUSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

