FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,035 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,948,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.34.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.