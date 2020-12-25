Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.60 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and $2.77 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

