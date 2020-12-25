Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

