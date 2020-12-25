FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Trading Up 6.6%

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.24. Approximately 2,664,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,622,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,268,000 after acquiring an additional 384,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,747,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.