Fluent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,174% compared to the typical volume of 176 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 4,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of FLNT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $412.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.