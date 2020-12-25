Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.68% of Fortis worth $129,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

