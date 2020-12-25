Fountain 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,715.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $673,471.35 and $2,715.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00136998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00689596 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00180817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00372798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00099538 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

