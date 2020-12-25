Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) & UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Freedom has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freedom and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 22.70% 18.68% 6.23% UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and UP Fintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $74.29 million 40.89 $7.15 million N/A N/A UP Fintech $58.66 million 15.37 -$6.59 million N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Freedom and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Freedom beats UP Fintech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

