Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $5.28. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 356,572 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.48 million and a PE ratio of -74.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.57%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.