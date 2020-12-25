Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

FREQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $150,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,565,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

