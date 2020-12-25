Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,175.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,175 ($41.48) and last traded at GBX 3,150 ($41.15), with a volume of 35244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,633.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.28.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

