fuboTV Inc.’s (NYSE:FUBO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 30th

fuboTV’s (NYSE:FUBO) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. fuboTV had issued 5,667,244 shares in its initial public offering on October 26th. The total size of the offering was $0 based on an initial share price of $0.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

