Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

FULT stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 1,140,655 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 510,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 478,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

