Function X (FX) Reaches Market Cap of $13.25 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $99,776.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,201.59 or 1.00032782 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00015904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,683,223 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

