Fundamental Research Analysts Give QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) a C$0.31 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price target on QMX Gold Co. (QMX.V) (CVE:QMX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “QMX Gold Corporation (TSXV: QMX / OTC: QMXGF) Backing from Eldorado and Osisko Gold: Initiating Coverage” and dated December 16, 2020. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Shares of QMX opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$62.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. QMX Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

QMX Gold Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

