FunFair Price Hits $0.0036 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $23.70 million and $540,488.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.54 or 0.00328974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FUN is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.