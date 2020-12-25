FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKR. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

