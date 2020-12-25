FY2020 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.61) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.51). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($13.77) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $816.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

