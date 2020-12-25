FY2020 EPS Estimates for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Decreased by Analyst

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Manitex International in a report released on Monday, December 21st. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter.

MNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

