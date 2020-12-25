FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Reduced by Analyst

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

