FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,617,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

