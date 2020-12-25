Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $850,816.00

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $850,816.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00013070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00132892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00666073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00161832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00357597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00061964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00097494 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

Galatasaray Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars.

